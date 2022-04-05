Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $297.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.10.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

