Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,478 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 53,069 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,570,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSTZ opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $43.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

