Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

NASDAQ JANX opened at $15.65 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

