Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 215 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B – Get Rating) has been given a SEK 215 target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VOLV.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 target price on shares of Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price target on Volvo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 target price on Volvo in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 245 price target on Volvo in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Volvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 223.86.

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

