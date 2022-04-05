Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.68. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

JEF stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,447,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

