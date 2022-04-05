Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MKC. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

MKC opened at $101.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,200,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 342,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,058,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,048,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 348,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,775,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.