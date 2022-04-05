Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo Sells 42,329 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 42,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $397,046.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 4th, Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $181,873.80.

On Thursday, February 24th, Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 56,255 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $574,926.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.32. 154,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,838. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

