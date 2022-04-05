John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPS. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

