John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of PDT stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.