Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,800 by Analysts at UBS Group

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 1,875 ($24.59) to GBX 1,800 ($23.61) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JMPLY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.92) to GBX 2,320 ($30.43) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson Matthey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $2,500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.72) to GBX 2,600 ($34.10) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,019.17.

JMPLY stock opened at $51.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

