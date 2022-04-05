Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,800 by Analysts at UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 1,875 ($24.59) to GBX 1,800 ($23.61) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JMPLY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.92) to GBX 2,320 ($30.43) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson Matthey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $2,500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.72) to GBX 2,600 ($34.10) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,019.17.

JMPLY stock opened at $51.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.