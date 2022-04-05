JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Cut to $165.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $187.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

NYSE:JPM opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 550.4% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 100,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

