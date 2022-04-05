JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

JPM opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $401.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.51 and its 200-day moving average is $156.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

