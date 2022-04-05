JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target to CHF 21

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.29.

UBS stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,957,133,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 14,229.1% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,101,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in UBS Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,285 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in UBS Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,828 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in UBS Group by 697.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,696,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,776 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

