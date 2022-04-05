Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) rose 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.

About Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF)

Juventus Football Club SpA engages in the operation of a professional football club. Its core businesses are the participation in national and international competitions and the organization of matches. The company was founded on November 1, 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

