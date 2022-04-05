Kanawha Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 193,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.56. 22,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,595. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $130.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

