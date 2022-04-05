Kanawha Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.41. 77,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,983. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

Yum! Brands Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.