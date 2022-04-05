Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 212.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.45.

CarMax stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,509. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.04 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

