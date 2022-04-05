Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $293,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,536. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average of $58.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

