Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 196,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,700,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 195,905 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,758 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69.

