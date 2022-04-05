Kanawha Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,110,832,000 after buying an additional 231,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,649,085,000 after purchasing an additional 70,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.37. 2,753,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,565. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $224.77 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $205.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

