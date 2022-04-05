Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 643 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,626 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.47. 8,577,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,904,222. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.77.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.