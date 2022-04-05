Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 707 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 278,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,516,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,729,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.05. 116,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,156,807. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $207.00 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

