Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 111,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 119,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.
The company has a market cap of C$33.74 million and a PE ratio of -11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.40.
Karnalyte Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRN)
