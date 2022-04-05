Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Insider Stephen K. Brannan Sells 7,728 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.45, for a total value of $992,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KRTX opened at $136.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.87. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 38.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

KRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.17.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

