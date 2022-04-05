Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYNGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $457,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

