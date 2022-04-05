Keel Point LLC Buys New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.04.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $535.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $551.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $604.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $466.06 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.