Keel Point LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.53.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $257.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.