Keel Point LLC Trims Stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Keel Point LLC lessened its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,525,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,058,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after buying an additional 22,656 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 811,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 68,485 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the third quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 474,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 74,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 47,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.