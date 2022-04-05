Keene & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,309 Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Standex International by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SXI stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.03. The stock had a trading volume of 48,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,842. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.19.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $185.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SXI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

