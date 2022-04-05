Keene & Associates Inc. Invests $2.92 Million in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 2.5% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

