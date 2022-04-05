Keene & Associates Inc. Invests $3.70 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,000. Newmont comprises about 3.2% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Newmont by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,948,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,606,000 after acquiring an additional 179,707 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Newmont by 17.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 207,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 105.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Newmont by 35.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Newmont by 35.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $79.86. 7,621,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,466,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $83.72.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. upped their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,082,613. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.