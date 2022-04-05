Keene & Associates Inc. Makes New $493,000 Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $381.21. 284,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,228. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.69 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.24 and its 200 day moving average is $393.75.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

