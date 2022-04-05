Keene & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.5% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,958,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,199,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.96. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $211.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

