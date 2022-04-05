Keene & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 136,163 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 136,163 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 2.2% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,890,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,928,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

