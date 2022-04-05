Keene & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLB traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,728,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,420,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Stephens boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

