Keene & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 2.9% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,196,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,281,000 after buying an additional 207,020 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after buying an additional 1,393,526 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,941,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

