KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.75. KemPharm has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 29.86% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. Analysts predict that KemPharm will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 11.8% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

