Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Barclays

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kennametal from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Kennametal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.63.

NYSE KMT opened at $28.03 on Monday. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.97.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at about $93,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

