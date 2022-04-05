Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €670.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €670.00 ($736.26) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($879.12) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($906.59) price objective on Kering in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($769.23) price objective on Kering in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($821.98) target price on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €803.00 ($882.42) price target on Kering in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €777.58 ($854.49).

Shares of KER opened at €585.70 ($643.63) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €611.24 and its 200 day moving average is €651.18. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($458.68).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

