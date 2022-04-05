Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,447,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 52,670 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 276,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 69.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 53,715 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $15.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

