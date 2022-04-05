Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,973 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,389,000 after buying an additional 668,630 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after buying an additional 1,228,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ProPetro by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProPetro by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 486,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 2.70.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

PUMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ProPetro Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.