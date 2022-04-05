Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,718 Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 35.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,817.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter.

GUT stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $8.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

