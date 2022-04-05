Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFF. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Shares of VFF opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $486.44 million, a PE ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. Village Farms International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $478,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VFF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

Village Farms International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.