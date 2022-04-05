Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,890 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMT. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 490,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 117,128 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 62.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 163,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 62,883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 55,254 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 168.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 41,186 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 24,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

