Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 301,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 61,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 22.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

