KeyCorp Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $198.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $163.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.81.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $226.04 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $143.26 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.60 and its 200 day moving average is $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 211.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.