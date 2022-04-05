KeyCorp Comments on Haynes International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haynes International in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst M. Leshock now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HAYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HAYN opened at $46.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.62.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.43 million for the quarter. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 3,070.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 283.88%.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

