Keyera Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keyera in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.79.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Keyera to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.50.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$31.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.53. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$25.41 and a 1 year high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.06.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

