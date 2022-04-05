Kin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.11 Million (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Kin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Kin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market capitalization of $67.87 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.07 or 0.00258656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00198342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00035982 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.65 or 0.07369831 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,204,746,105 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

