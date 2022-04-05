Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

KGFHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.57) to GBX 375 ($4.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($4.10) to GBX 255 ($3.34) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.33.

OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $6.80 on Monday. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

